Paris Hilton wants to look like a Disney princess on her wedding day

Paris Hilton is determined to 'out-princess' Meghan Markle when she ties the knot with fiance Chris Zylka.

The former reality TV star-turned-DJ and entrepreneur became engaged to Chris during a romantic skiing vacation in Aspen, Colorado at the end of last year (17), and now wedding plans are beginning to come together.

And Paris tells People magazine she's on the hunt for a perfect princess gown for her big day.

"Right now, we are just trying to figure out a date and a location and my dress," she says. "I definitely want it to be very magical. I love Disney princess vibes."

Paris has always been open about her love of Disney film royals and recently photoshopped herself into a photo of Sleeping Beauty, while dressing up as Aladdin's girlfriend Princess Jasmine for Halloween.

Meanwhile, Hilton tells the publication her husband-to-be is off the hook when it comes to wedding planning because she wants to do it all: "He lets me plan everything," she smiles. "He’s always there. He is so supportive and so amazing, but he knows that I like to pick out everything. It’s the bride’s day."

That said, Paris isn't a bridezilla - during a recent appearance on Access Live, her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild revealed mum Kathy is doing most of the work, because the sisters appreciate her planning skills and her taste.

And Kathy Hilton told People earlier this year that her daughter is "easy", when it comes to picking out decor and organising her wedding.