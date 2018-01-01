Lena Waithe wants Aziz Ansari's sexual misconduct controversy to 'educate' society

Aziz Ansari's comedy collaborator Lena Waithe wants her pal's sexual misconduct scandal to serve as an opportunity to "educate" men and women about true consent.

The funnyman came under fire in January (18) after an anonymous New York-based photographer accused Ansari of coercing her into performing sex acts following an early 2017 date, which resulted in the couple going back to the actor's place.

At the time, Ansari addressed the claims, explaining he and the woman in question had engaged "in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual".

The incident sparked a debate about what constitutes sexual assault in the era of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual misconduct, and last month (Feb18), his Master of None co-star Lena suggested allegations are "not always black-and-white".

Now she has offered up more comments about the murky situation, which she hopes will inspire other people to really think about their actions before going too far.

"At the end of the day, what I would hope comes out of this is that we as a society... educate ourselves about what consent is - what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like," Lena told Vanity Fair. "I think there are both men and women who are still trying to figure it out."

"We need to be more attuned to each other, pay more attention to each other, in every scenario, and really make sure that, whatever it is we're doing with someone else, they're comfortable doing whatever that thing is, and that we're doing it together," she continued. "That's just human kindness and decency."