John Boyega not interested in Blade role

John Boyega is no longer interested in leading a Blade revamp.

The Star Wars actor has become a fan favourite to take on the Marvel Comics vampire slayer character, who was previously portrayed on the big screen in the 1990s and early 2000s by Wesley Snipes, and some devotees have even created mock-ups of the Brit in character.

John is flattered by the campaigns, but the 26-year-old admits the role is not something he is up for taking on at the moment.

"You know, a role like that for me, it would require a serious transformation," he explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I want to see Wesley Snipes come back in the role. I think it would be good to see him helm Blade again. That'd be good."

John is focused on his new film Pacific Rim Uprising, which he also produced through his UpperRoom Entertainment Limited production company.

The follow-up to Guillermo del Toro's 2013 sci-fi monster epic has given the star an opportunity to turn a page on his film career, and Boyega admits he is more interested in production projects than ever now.

“If I could produce every single film I’m in, I would,” he told Variety at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday (21Mar18). “I love it. I love it.

"Being a producer has been fantastic. It’s something I’d studied for and I wanted to be part of. There was a whole process I’d never seen from that perspective. There were loads of things I was involved in, in terms of choices for the movie. It was surprising to see how much goes into the development of a movie of this scale.”