Acting saved Drew Barrymore from 'very dark place' after divorce

Signing on to TV show Santa Clarita Diet saved Drew Barrymore from a "very dark and fearful place" after splitting from her third husband in 2016.

The actress had taken a step back from Hollywood to focus on raising her young daughters Frankie and Olive, with her now-ex-husband Will Kopelman, before she was approached about starring in the Netflix series as zombie mum Sheila Hammond.

Drew initially turned down the gig, because she thought it would be too much too soon as she adapted to life as a single mum.

"I was not looking for a job," the 43-year-old former child star recalled in a pre-taped interview for this weekend's (25Mar18) Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "I had actually stopped acting for several years because I wanted to raise my kids. But then a shift happened in my life and I was separating from their father and it was just a very difficult time."

"I definitely personally was in a very dark and fearful place," Drew continued, "and then this script came along and I was like, 'Yeah I don't think this is a good time,' and ironically, I think it taught me a valuable life lesson."

She soon found that returning to her original creative outlet was a great form of therapy, and gave her a new confidence boost as she started a new chapter in her life.

"Sometimes when you think something is the worst timing and the worst idea, it can actually become the thing that saves you and pulls you out and gives you a new focus, and empowerment, and switches your constant stuck way of thinking and feeling and put it into something else that might actually get you to a healthier place faster," Barrymore shared.

Portraying Hammond on the quirky horror comedy series also inspired the actress to lose 20 pounds (nine kilograms).

"If a woman was eating just protein and nothing else she would lose weight," Drew recently told breakfast show Today. "It gave me this intense sort of responsibility that I said I want to fulfil to be Sheila and then there were like, no excuses."

"It's funny because it's called Santa Clarita Diet, but it's more than that with me for her," she added. "It's like doing your hair and putting on nails and accessorising. And Sheila has reminded me along the way that sometimes putting a little bit into yourself does make you feel more alive."

Drew separated from Kopelman in April, 2016, after almost four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised that summer.

She was also briefly married to bar owner Jeremy Thomas when she was 19, and comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.