Chris Evans wants to bow out on top as Captain America

Captain America star Chris Evans is determined to retire his superhero shield after the next two Avengers movies, because he wants to bow out on his own terms.

The actor made his big screen debut as war hero Steve Rogers and his superhero alter ego in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and has reprised the role for a number of other Marvel movies ever since, including the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Last year (17), Chris made it clear he will walk away from the comic book character once he completes work on the fourth Avengers instalment, the Infinity War sequel, and it appears there's little that will change his mind.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," he explains in a profile piece for the New York Times.

Chris' Marvel contract will be fulfilled after doing reshoots later this year (18) for the as-yet-untitled 2019 Avengers project, and the 36-year-old is looking forward to winding down his acting schedule, doing just one film a year.

"When I think about the times that I'm happiest, it's not on a movie set," he confesses. "I've stopped thinking about my trajectory, or my oeuvre, or whatever pretentious word you want to use. I'm just following whatever I feel creatively hungry for... I'm not afraid to take my foot off the gas. If someone said tomorrow, 'You're done, you can't do anything else,' I'd be OK."

The screen projects he does take on will also likely move him away from blockbusters to focus on smaller films like his 2016 drama Gifted.

"I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody," Chris shares of his old Hollywood dreams. "But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realise that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it's liberating, because you realise that right here, right now, is exactly all I need."

In the meantime, Chris is challenging himself in another way, making his Broadway debut in a revival of the Kenneth Lonergan play Lobby Hero, starring alongside Michael Cera. The production is currently in previews, and officially opens next week (26Mar18).