Drew Barrymore carries 'I love Jake Gyllenhaal' sign at premiere after cruel game

Drew Barrymore declared her love for Jake Gyllenhaal by carrying a sign at the season two premiere of Santa Clarita Diet on Thursday night (22Mar18), after ranking him her least talented co-star during a cruel game.

The 43-year-old actress had appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, where she took part in a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which celebrities have to eat gross food if they refuse to answer a tough question.

On her turn, she was asked to rank her co-stars Jake, Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant from most to least talented, and she replied, "Jake Gyllenhaal so I don't have to eat a turkey's ball”.

"When I run into him next time, I'll be like, 'dude, it was selling you down the river or eating turkey's balls,'" she joked. "I don't even care if he hates me, I'm not (eating that)."

However, Drew appeared to have somewhat regretted her decision, and pledged her love for her Donnie Darko co-star Jake with an apparently handmade sign as she walked the red carpet.

The mother-of-two, who ranked Adam first in the game and Hugh second, grinned as she was photographed wielding the sign, with the red heart on the placard perfectly matching her bright red gown.

Drew played English teacher Karen Pomeroy in 2001 cult classic Donnie Darko, with Jake starring as the title character. Drew is also credited as a producer on the film, and in a previous interview with the BBC, Jake admitted the actress' star power had a lot to do with the project getting off the ground.

"Drew's name and who she is really had a big influence on getting the movie made," he said. "After that, I think she had a lot of faith in Richard Kelly directing and really let him do what he needed to do. So in terms of being a producer, her team (Flower Films) was definitely producing the film and they were there all the time, but creatively it's Richard's movie."