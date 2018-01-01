Taylor Swift gets political ahead of March For Our Lives rally

Taylor Swift has offered up her support to the students planning to march in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (24Mar18), insisting no kid should have to go to school in "fear of gun violence".

The singer made her rare political statement via Instagram on Friday, revealing she had made a big donation to the March For Our Lives movement, which was launched after the Parkland high school massacre in Florida last month (Feb18).

Sharing the March For Our Lives logo on Instagram, Swift wrote: "No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship.

"I've made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.

"I'm so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again."

Hundreds of thousands of students and their parents are expected to descend on the U.S. capital on Saturday to protest gun reform and safety in the wake of the Florida shooting incident.

Taylor's pal Selena Gomez is also backing the campaign online, writing: "Protect kids, not guns! #MarchForOurLives."

And George Clooney has penned a letter praising three survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, who have been handed control of The Guardian's U.S. website to cover the March for Our Lives gun control protest.

The movie star George turned down a request for an interview but thanked them for helping to make America a safer place.

"Thank you for your note and congratulations on the incredible work you and all of your fellow students are doing to make the country a safer place," he wrote.

He went on to tell the students that he was "100 per cent" behind them confirming he and his wife Amal would be joining those protesting in Washington D.C.

George signed off by writing: "You make me proud of my country again."