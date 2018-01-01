John Cena excited to walk red carpet with fiancee after relationship troubles

Actor John Cena can't wait to hit the Kids' Choice Awards red carpet with Nikki Bella on his arm after working through their relationship issues.

The Trainwreck star admitted he and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) beauty were working through an "extreme low" in their romance during an appearance on breakfast show Today last month (Feb18), and even discussed the possibility of splitting.

Ahead of his hosting duties at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday (24Mar18), John is happy to report he and Nikki have overcome their struggles and the couple plans to attend the event together.

"This is going to sound so corny, but I know my bride is going to be here," he smiled to Entertainment Tonight. "We have been going separate ways for so long... I'll get to walk the carpet with her tomorrow, we'll be able to enjoy the show together, and we'll be able to have a date afterwards."

Celebrating the fact that he and Nikki, who became engaged last spring (Apr17), are now "in a much different place", John doesn't regret going public about their love problems.

"It's a weird thing that our relationship is public for the world to know, (but) what a good takeaway for the folks at home - relationships are tough. It's hard work, and a lot of times, it has to do with looking at yourself," he explained. "I love her. I don't want to live without her. So I'd rather (have a) hard conversation and us get through it as a couple than us not talking about it as a couple and let her go."

Now that his relationship struggles are over, Cena is looking to put on the greatest show he possibly can for the kids in the audience at Nickelodeon's fun annual prizegiving.

"I am (a big kid). I love the environment, because young people's attitudes are so honest," he shared. "It's because of those kids in the audience that those stars are able to have their moment on the podium. The live votes, the slime, the audience interaction, the amount of production that Nickelodeon puts into their sets, it's done for the people in these seats, and it's done for the people at home."