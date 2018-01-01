Chris Evans: ‘Avengers: Infinity War blows past films out the water’

Chris Evans is excited for fans to see the ambitious new Avengers instalment, Infinity War.

The film hits cinemas in April (18) and brings together Marvel’s most famous characters, including old favourites like Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow, as well as franchise newbies Ant-Man, Black Panther and Star-Lord.

Talking about the feature, Chris, who’s played Captain America since 2011, says he can’t wait for people to see the star-studded spectacular.

“I think just the nexus of all these different films,” he began to Collider. “It was fun with Avengers, bringing all these characters to life, but they weren’t all separate threads of characters that’ve had their own separate adventures. I don’t think this has ever been done before, where you have so many different franchises coming together to kind of really try to make one stew. Like I said, Avengers was pretty ambitious, but this really blows that one out of the water.”

The film picks up two years after the Avengers were torn apart, and sees them join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop evil Thanos (Josh Brolin) from destroying the universe.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, added to Collider that the latest Avengers flick is “really plot-heavy”.

“There’s just a lot of people coming together, a lot of universes coming together,” she continued. “I actually think that in some ways, there’s not a lot of time to have feelings about what’s going on, because we’re facing the greatest threat we ever have, and I mean that in itself is so much.”