Colton Haynes mourns death of his beloved mother

Colton Haynes is mourning the death of his beloved mother.



The Arrow star took to Instagram on Friday (23Mar18) to announce that his mum, Dana Haynes, had passed away.



"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life... my momma," he captioned the post, which featured a collage of sweet photos of the pair together. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel."



A number of Haynes' friends and co-workers shared their condolences in the comments section, including Paul W. Downs, Michael Turchin, and Amelia Gray Hamlin. While actress Lucy Hale wrote, "Colton...She was beautiful. I'm so very sorry friend."



In February (18), Haynes revealed his mother was in desperate need of a liver transplant as she had advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney issues.



While she was on the waiting list for a liver transplant, the actor admitted that she didn't have "much time" left.



"The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her."



Despite receiving her diagnosis, Haynes also shared that his mother had kept her sense of humour.



"My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh. Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.' She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital," the 29-year-old added.

