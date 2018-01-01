Sigourney Weaver still shaken by 1980s gorilla attack

Sigourney Weaver still has nightmares about the time she was attacked by a silverback on the set of Gorillas in the Mist.

The actress befriended a huge male gorilla, named Zin, while making the 1988 Dian Fossey biopic, so she would be protected from another silverback, Pablo, who had a nasty reputation of grabbing women by the hair and dragging them down the mountain the massive apes called home.

But it was Zin who turned on her one day when she took a break from filming and decided to climb above the Rwanda gorilla habitat to watch her co-stars play.

"Zin was... looking at me. It was very unusual," the Alien star recalled during a recent pre-taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And he just got up and he beat his chest and he charged right up the hill at me and he swatted me and I went over...

"I just stayed down. I remember thinking, 'I know (gorilla expert) Dian (Fossey) is watching over me; she wants this movie made... All I could hear was my heart beating and the blood rushing through my veins."

Sigourney eventually managed to crawl away into the jungle and run into the arms of a liaison scientist, who appeared to be thrilled by what he had just witnessed.

"He said, 'Well, you've just joined a very exclusive club - you've just been hit by a silverback gorilla," the actress smiles.

During her first appearance on Ellen's show, which airs in America on Friday (23Mar18), Weaver applauded the comedienne and her wife Portia de Rossi for creating the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda.

The research mecca was a 60th birthday gift to gorilla lover DeGeneres from Portia. The couple are planning a trip to Rwanda in June to visit the site of the new centre.

Rossi has also set up a foundation, called The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, in the TV host's name.