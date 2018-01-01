Lily James delighted to nab starring role in historical drama

Lily James was instantly emotional when she first read the script for her new historical drama.

The British actress is gearing up to promote the film adaptation of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, which is based on the 2008 book by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. While Lily has appeared in plenty of historical projects, including Downton Abbey, War & Peace and Darkest Hour, she simply couldn’t resist taking on another one.

“I danced around it for a while. The first time I read it I just started crying because these characters really get under your skin,” she told Total Film magazine. “As that moment in my life, I really wanted to try and do a totally different character. I always loved Guernsey, and when it came around again, I thought, ‘Oh, you've got to follow your heart.’”

In the Mike Newell-directed film, Lily portrays Juliet Ashton, a writer who forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island when she decides to write a book about their experiences during World War II. Michiel Huisman takes on male lead Dawsey Adams in the movie, with the star explaining that they both wanted to be respectful of the original story.

"We both really loved the movie, the characters and the book, so when we came together, we treated it with love," the 28-year-old laughed.

The film also stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Matthew Goode and Penelope Wilton, though principal photography didn’t actually take place on the island of Guernsey, but other regions within the United Kingdom.

“It was impossible (to film there). It's now a tax haven and it looks like it. We wanted something that spoke bigger. The Cornwall and Devon landscapes invites big stories,” he added.