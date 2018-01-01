Will Gluck: 'Domhnall Gleeson threw himself into filming Peter Rabbit'

Domhnall Gleeson completely "threw himself into" his physically-demanding role in Peter Rabbit, according to director Will Gluck.

The Star Wars actor plays Thomas McGregor, nemesis of Peter Rabbit and his siblings, in the new family movie, in which he, Rose Byrne and Sam Neill star as the film’s few live-action characters.

Domhnall spent most of the film acting with characters that aren't actually there during the shoot, as they were created with CGI in post-production, and it was a particularly difficult task as McGregor and the rabbits often fight and fall for traps set by the other, leaving him battered and bruised.

Director Will praised Domhnall for giving his all to the movie when speaking to WENN at the premiere.

"He's such a physical actor that he just throws himself into the part, he really throws himself off buildings in this movie!" he said. "It was not an easy shoot for him, every time you see him do something, he actually did it."

However, Domhnall, who injured his back, ribs and ankle during the shoot, thinks they are all worth it if the jokes work with the audience.

"I picked up a couple of bumps and bruises and the whole point was to make kids laugh so it all feels worth it," he said to reporters.

The Easy A director explained that the 34-year-old used a variety of techniques to act alongside the 'rabbit', including holding little sticks, little balls and reacting to people throwing things at him, but often "he's just acting against nothing, which is very hard".

Domhnall also admitted it was very odd to be playing off someone that wasn't there.

"There was a lot of looking at something that isn't there which is really, really strange and the physical fights are bizarre to have with something that doesn't exist," he joked.

Peter Rabbit is in cinemas now.