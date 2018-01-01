NEWS Millie Bobby Brown dedicates Kids' Choice Award win to school shooting victims Newsdesk Share with :







Millie Bobby Brown chose to dedicate her Kids' Choice Award win to victims of the recent school shooting in Florida.



The annual awards ceremony was held on Saturday (24Mar18), the same day as hundreds of thousands of students and supporters of gun control reform took to the streets across America for the March for Our Lives demonstration.



The march was organised in the wake of last month's (14Feb18) Florida massacre, which claimed the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.



Stranger Things star Millie wore a denim shirt that was embroidered with the names of the victims, and chose to dedicate her award for Favourite TV Actress to the "angels among us".



"Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together," the 14-year-old said as she took to the stage. "As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another.



"I'm fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I'm so very grateful, and I appreciate all the love and support of my fans, and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me. But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I'm privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change," she continued.



"OK, so there's an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on. For the angels among us, your spirit lives on. This is for you," Millie concluded, tearing up as she showed off the back of her denim shirt.



Host John Cena also praised the Florida school shooting survivors, who organised the march within days of losing their classmates.



"I just want to take a moment to celebrate what kids across the nation accomplished today. Change is only possible when we all work together. And it's so inspiring to see kids-take-charge," he said.

