Olivia Culpo splits from sportsman boyfriend - report

Nick Jonas' ex Olivia Culpo is reportedly single again after splitting from her sportsman boyfriend.

The former beauty queen-turned-TV personality and former New England Patriots star Danny Amendola have separated after dating for two years, according to Us Weekly sources.

The news comes a week after former New England Patriots wide receiver Amendola signed a new deal with the Miami Dolphins.

"It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other," an insider tells the publication. "He got signed to the Miami Dolphins and Olivia wasn't going to move there."

Before last month's Super Bowl, when Amendola's Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the 2012 Miss Universe pageant winner told news show Extra she wears a plastic ring to bring her man good luck.

"I got it off a cupcake, like, three Super Bowls ago...," she explained. "It’s a cute thing I gave to Danny, a plastic football ring off of a Super Bowl cake and we have it every year - that’s my only superstition."

Olivia and Danny were together through two Super Bowl runs, and she confessed she loved preparing for the big day while her boyfriend got ready to play.

"I'm so excited - I’m really, really pumped," she gushed. "I've been living for this moment for weeks! I have been doing Super Bowl recipes, cooking all this stuff, just anticipating."

Culpo will miss hanging out with supermodel Gisele Bundchen after big games, revealing she would meet up with the Brazilian wife of quarterback Tom Brady at post-Super Bowl parties.