Ed Westwick removes online rape charge denials

Ed Westwick has deleted statements he posted on social media denying sexual assault allegations made against him as the Los Angeles District Attorney's office investigates the claims.

The former Gossip Girl star has been accused of raping four women at his home in Los Angeles.

Actress Kristina Cohen was the first to go public with her story in a lengthy Facebook post in November (17), when she recalled a reported encounter between herself and the actor in 2014, after accompanying a mutual friend to his Los Angeles home.

She claimed she fell asleep in a guest room and was "woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body".

Westwick vehemently denied the accusations via social media, insisting he had no idea who Cohen was, but she took her allegations to the police and filed a formal complaint.

Two other actresses have since also come forward with other sexual misconduct incidents supposedly involving the 30-year-old, while another woman recently filed suit against Westwick, claiming she was held hostage as a sex slave for two days at his house.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office recently revealed they are looking over the police evidence collected in Cohen's case, which was submitted on 20 March (18), according to Variety.com.

Westwick has yet to comment on the latest development in his legal nightmare, but last year (17), he issued a statement protesting his innocence after actresses Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck shared their stories online.

"I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman," he said at the time. "I certainly have never committed rape... I am co-operating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

He has now taken that statement down.

"It has come to the attention of investigators that Mr. Westwick has removed denials about alleged rapes of the victims in this investigation from his social media accounts that he had posted last November." a law enforcement source tells Us Weekly.

Us has also learned that Westwick has hired a high-profile female criminal lawyer to represent him.

The drama cost Westwick his role in three-part BBC series Ordeal By Innocence, which was yanked from the Christmas schedule in November. The show has since been reshot with Christian Cooke replacing Ed.