Edward Norton praises firefighters after deadly fire on film set

Edward Norton has paid tribute to the firefighter who tragically died while putting out a huge blaze on the set of the actor's latest movie.

Michael Davidson was killed as he and his crew battled the fire in Harlem, New York, on Thursday (22Mar18).

The fire erupted in a basement one floor below the St. Nick’s Jazz Pub, according to PageSix.com, which was the filming location for Norton's movie Motherless Brooklyn, starring Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.

On Saturday (24Mar18), the Birdman star heaped praise on the firefighters who bravely risked their lives to get the blaze under control.

“It’s devastating to contemplate that one of the men we watched charging in there lost his life,” Norton said of Davidson in the post on Instagram."I have never witnessed firsthand that kind of bravery. It’s worth doubling down.

“Please send a prayer of thanks for the spirit and courage of Michael Davidson," he added.

Norton, who is directing the movie, praised his crew - specifically his assistant director - for noticing the fire and acting quickly.

“We were filming in a bar and an apartment within the building and our crew noticed smoke rising up into where we were working,” he explained.“I was outside setting up a shot outside the building.

“Our fantastic 1st AD (assistant director) was the first to notice the smell of smoke before anyone even saw it and it was he and others on the crew who acted decisively and quickly to try to locate the source of the smoke, evacuate cast and crew, call the fire department and then rapidly move our equipment and vehicles away so that the FDNY (Fire Department of New York) had clear access.”

Norton said his team had saved lives by calling 911 to alert the emergency services, and added: "Had our team not noticed the situation and responded and alerted the fire department with the speed they did, I believe the residents of the building above would have perished."