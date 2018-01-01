Pacific Rim: Uprising ends Black Panther's run at the top in the U.S.

Pacific Rim: Uprising has ended Black Panther's reign at the top of the North American box office.

The film, starring John Boyega and Scott Eastwood, debuted with $28 million (GBP19.8 million) over the weekend as it romped to a global take of $146 million (GBP103 million), thanks to a massive Chinese opening.

That means the critically panned blockbuster is very close to breaking even on the back of an estimated $165 million (GBP116.7 million) budget.

Marvel blockbuster Black Panther falls to second place at the North American box office after spending five weeks at the top, becoming the top-grossing superhero film of all time. The movie, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman, is only one of seven films to ever earn $600 million (£424 million) or more in the U.S.

The film's $16.7 million (GBP11.8 million) sixth weekend gives it a total of $630.9 million (GBP446.3 million), which beats Marvel's previous North American box office best, Avengers, by over $7 million (GBP5 million).

Black Panther is now the continents fifth highest-grossing movie of all-time after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic, and Jurassic World.

Dennis Quaid's new movie I Can Only Imagine stays put at three with a $13.8 million (GBP9.7 million) second weekend haul, while new release Sherlock Gnomes and the revamped Tomb Raider complete the new top five.

A Wrinkle in Time, Love, Simon, Paul, Apostle of Christ, and Game Night also feature in the top 10, while Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger's new romance, Midnight Sun, limps into the top 10 at 10 with a $4.1 million (2.9 million) take.