Academy president denies sexual misconduct allegations

The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has denied sexual misconduct allegations in a memo sent to staff.

John Bailey was accused of inappropriate behaviour days after the 2018 Oscars earlier this month (Mar18), and Academy officials are reportedly investigating three claims against the 75-year-old director and cinematographer, who was elected president last summer (17).

Breaking his silence in a memo sent to Academy staff on Friday (23Mar18), Bailey, whose film credits include Groundhog Day and As Good as It Gets, claimed an allegation that he attempted to touch a woman inappropriately on a movie set a decade ago is untrue, adding that reports linking him to misconduct are false and have only been made to "tarnish my 50-year career".

"While there have been well-documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them," Bailey's leaked memo reads. "I care deeply about women’s issues and support equal treatment and access for all individuals working in this profession."

Academy bosses have refused to comment on reports of an investigation into the allegations against Bailey, insisting nothing will be released to the media until reviews are completed and reported to the Board of Governors.

"Because I know the facts, I expect they will conclude that there is no basis to take any action against me," Bailey adds in his memo.

Ironically, the sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked Hollywood was a key topic at the Academy Awards two weeks ago. Bailey was two months into his presidency in October (17) when producer Harvey Weinstein became just the second person removed from the Academy for misconduct.

The movie mogul has been accused of harassment and assault by over 80 women following exposes published in the New York Times and the New Yorker. The scandal sparked the #MeToo and the Time's Up movements.

At the time, Bailey sent a memo to Academy members, insisting the organisation could be "a part of a larger initiative to define standards of behavior and to support the vulnerable women and men who may be at personal and career risk because of violations of ethical standards by their peers."