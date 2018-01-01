Kim Kardashian turns off comments on Instagram post after Photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian was forced to turn off the comments on an Instagram picture over the weekend (24-25Mar18), after fans were quick to point out an epic Photoshop fail.

The reality star is no stranger to sharing pictures on her social media pages, and posted a shot of herself as she prepared to head to the March For Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

In the snap, Kim was seen showing off her slender figure in a pair of high waisted cycling shorts and a crop top, with a bomber jacket, heels and sunglasses completing the look. But it wasn't Kim's svelte frame or unique fashion sense her followers commented on. Instead, they pointed out the obvious warping of the picture, a sign that the photo had been digitally manipulated, with a car in the background looking completely squashed while the pavement bent.

Kim made no mention of her reasons for altering the picture as she posted it to Instagram, but quickly decided to switch off the comments after dealing with an influx of criticism from people over the apparent photoshopping. She has yet to remove the snap completely from Instagram.

The mother-of-three didn't do the same on other pictures from the weekend, however. She and husband Kanye West were joined by their four-year-old daughter North as they attended the March For Our Lives protest, arguing for better gun control in the U.S. following the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Sharing a picture of North on dad Kanye's shoulders at the march, Kim wrote alongside the snap on Instagram: "What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak. Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever.

"I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children (sic)."