Kate Hudson's mum Goldie Hawn taught her to deal with Hollywood harassment

Kate Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn taught her to stand up for herself when treated badly by powerful men in Hollywood.

A number of big name actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Heather Graham, have alleged Harvey Weinstein harassed them, with some claiming that he threatened to derail their careers if they didn't comply with his wishes. In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, numerous other powerful Hollywood men have also been accused of misconduct.

However, in a new interview, Kate, 38, says that she was lucky her Hollywood superstar mum taught her she could push back against any unfair treatment.

"She was a trailblazer in terms of women in film and she raised me to speak my mind," she tells British newspaper The Times. "What's being talked about now is something we've always known about and always talked about; it's just not always been publicly out there, front and centre. I've known of (such behaviour) the whole time, but I was raised to speak my mind if something is unfair."

The Almost Famous star is well aware that some other women have not been as lucky - as in the past they have been expected not to object to unfair treatment in order to avoid being branded awkward.

"What's different is how it was taken by other parties - we all know the age old story, if you put a woman in the position of saying no she doesn't want to do something, or wants something to be handled differently, there's a lot of eye-rolling and talk about how she's complicated and difficult to work with, and then you put a man in the same position and it's expected of him, nobody bats an eye," she adds.

Change is now sweeping Hollywood however, with a host of stars, male and female, backing the Time's Up movement aimed at stamping out harassment and promoting equality in the entertainment industry.

Goldie, 72, has revealed that she was exposed to sexual harassment long before she started out in Hollywood, as before getting her big break she worked as a dancer in New York nightclubs.

"Sexual harassment, unfortunately, has been there forever," she told U.S. network CNBC earlier this year (18). "I had some horrible experiences as a young dancer in New York City. I'll top all of them."