Bryan Cranston instantly agreed to star in Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Bryan Cranston agreed to take a role in Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs before he'd even seen the script.

The actor has lent his voice to a dog called Chief in Wes' new animated feature, which also stars Edward Norton, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

The film follows a young boy who goes in search of his dog after the species is banished to an island in Japan, and Bryan has now explained that he had no reservations about getting involved in the project.

"My agent said the first three words, 'Wes Anderson wants.' And I said, 'I'm in,'" he recalled in an interview on U.K. talk show Lorraine on Monday (26Mar18). "He's such a great filmmaker and auteur and this story is so unique. It introduces you to a different culture, a different language, and it takes you on a journey you're not expecting and you couldn't anticipate."

While voice actors usually record their parts individually, in this case, most of the cast worked together.

"It was great. The pack of dogs were all together in our own kennel," the 62-year-old joked. "Wes Anderson was in the room and you could see his eyes closed and he was listening, just imagining how he'd take all the voices in and actually create the picture."

Bryan's canine character enjoys a romance with a dog called Nutmeg, voiced by Scarlett Johansson.

Though the Breaking Bad star admitted that this particular coupling would be unusual in other circumstances.

"It works in animation. No live-action film would ever couple me with Scarlett Johansson," he smiled to The Guardian recently. "But here the plight of the characters and our vocal qualities seemed to be in line. Our exchanges were done remotely."