Patrick Schwarzenegger: 'I bonded with dad Arnold over acting'

Patrick Schwarzenegger bonded with his famous father Arnold over their shared love of acting.

Patrick, the third child of Arnold and his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver, got the acting bug as a kid.

He quickly followed in his father's footsteps, and studied drama while at school. But unlike his classmates, Patrick had The Terminator at home to run lines with, and their shared passion for acting helped them bond.

"I always wanted to be an actor. I'd do new plays in acting class. We'd get assigned a partner, do a dozen scenes, and I'd practice with my parents," Patrick said, according to New York Post gossip column Page Six. "I fell in love with the profession. Acting was my aspiration.

"It created a big bond with my father. He'd take me to the set every morning. I'd sleep in his trailer, accompany him to the make-up set. I grew up with it and into it. Dad put me in a movie when I was a kid, maybe 10. My first experience. He got me a little role with Adam Sandler in The Benchwarmers."

The handsome 24-year-old has since forged his own career in Hollywood, and can currently be seen opposite Bella Thorne in romantic drama Midnight Sun.

And while their careers have yet to cross over, budding actor Patrick hopes they will at some point.

"Nothing's easy in this life. My dad can tell you that first-hand. Lots of roles I haven't gotten but I don't complain. I just work," he shrugged.

"He's very supportive. This moment I'm deliberately veering away from my dad. Not trying for any of his movies. Hopefully one day I can be with him, but for now I'm doing what's called working your a** off."