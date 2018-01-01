NEWS Tiffany Haddish wanted to fight actress for biting Beyonce in the face Newsdesk Share with :







Comedienne Tiffany Haddish wanted to defend Beyonce's honour at a party last year (17) after the superstar was bitten "in the face" by an unidentified actress.



The Girls Trip actress previously recalled how she had to be calmed down by the mother-of-three after almost starting a brawl at an afterparty celebrating the end of JAY-Z's 4:44 Tour in Los Angeles just before Christmas (Dec17), and now she appears to have shed further light on the incident which sparked her fury.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, Tiffany explained, "There was this actress there (at the party), that's just, like, doing the mostest (acting in an over-the-top manner). She bit Beyonce in the face."

According to Tiffany, the stunned Halo hitmaker expressed her outrage at the rude guest to her rap mogul husband JAY-Z.



"So Beyonce stormed away," she continued, "went up to JAY-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This b**ch...' and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b**ch just bit Beyonce?'"



The funnywoman later got confirmation of the shocking altercation from Beyonce herself, and she was so angry, she wanted to go after the culprit.



"Near the end of the party Beyonce's at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, 'Did she really bite you?'," Tiffany remembered. "She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her a** beat tonight (sic).'"



However, the singer urged her new friend to resist the temptation and just let the issue go: "She (Beyonce) was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill (sic).'"



Haddish's comments emerge two months after she first relayed details of the story to Vulture.com as she explained how she had only agreed not to start a fight if Beyonce would "take a selfie" with her - a wish the famously-private musician granted, hiding part of her face behind Tiffany's hair in the Instagram snap.



Representatives for Beyonce have yet to comment on Haddish's story, but the singer appeared to poke fun at Tiffany's penchant for gossip in her verse on DJ Khaled's recent track Top Off, on which she features with JAY-Z and Future.



"If they're tryna party with the queen/They gon' have to sign a non-disclosure, ayy," Beyonce spits.



Tiffany was quick to respond to rumours suggesting the lyric was aimed at her, taking to Twitter earlier this month (Mar18) to write, "I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA (non-disclosure agreement) any day For Beyonce (sic)."



"But also know this I will fight for Beyonce," she added. "I Love that woman she is a Gift from God (sic)."

