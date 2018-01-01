Kate Hudson would love to have kids with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is eager to expand her family by having children with her musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress has two sons, Ryder and Bingham, from previous relationships, but she would love an opportunity to try for a daughter.

Asked if she's interested in becoming a mother again, she tells The Times, "I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun. We'll see. We'll see how many Danny wants."

"I never had an adult life without kids," she adds. "My friends had their whole 20s - they're all just getting pregnant now. But everything I've experienced has been great, albeit not conventional, including my childhood."

The actress, who was raised by her famous mother Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, also thinks her children will follow her footsteps into the family business.

"I definitely believe it's in the DNA," she says. "It's just what you know, it's in your gut and you just pursue it.

"(Ryder is a) great mimic," she shares of her boy with her rocker ex-husband Chris Robinson, while she claims Bingham, with her former fiance Matt Bellamy, from the band Muse, is "abnormally musical", adding, "(He's) been drumming since he was a year and a half."

Kate has been dating Fujikawa since last year (17) and the couple made its red carpet debut in May while attending the premiere of Hawn's movie Snatched.

In January (18), rumours surfaced suggesting Hudson was engaged to the musician, but she insisted that was not the case.

"If there's ever anything to talk about, I'm an honest person, I'll talk about it," she told WWD.com. "I'll be happy to talk about it, but all that's just nonsense."