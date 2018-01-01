Chrissy Teigen will 'never' out actress who bit Beyonce

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has vowed "never" to reveal the identity of the actress who bit Beyonce's face at a party last year (17).

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish shared the gossip in an interview with GQ magazine, published online on Monday (26Mar18), recalling the drama at a Los Angeles bash hosted by Beyonce and her rap mogul husband JAY-Z as he wrapped up his 4:44 Tour in December (17).

"There was this actress there (at the party), that's just, like, doing the mostest (acting in an over-the-top manner)," Tiffany told the publication. "She bit Beyonce in the face."

Haddish didn't name the culprit, but she was so angry at the disrespect shown to the Formation icon, she wanted to beat the actress up - until Beyonce convinced her to "just chill", explaining the woman had been "on drugs".

The anecdote prompted readers to speculate about who the attacker could be, and Chrissy offered up her thoughts on the hot topic on Twitter.

"I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face," she wrote. "I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she... is the worst."

When one follower asked if the singer's close friend Gwyneth Paltrow could be the actress in question, John Legend's wife was quick to shoot down the suggestion, responding, "no I love her!"

As another fan urged Chrissy to "spill it", the Lip Sync Battle co-host cryptically shared, "deep down, you know."

However, it seems Teigen had to do a little more digging to get her facts straight: "My initial guess was wrong," she tweeted in an update. "The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH."

She then insisted the perpetrator's identity would remain a secret with her, quipping, "I AM NEVER TELLING I'm scared I've said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE (sic)!"