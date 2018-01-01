Emily Blunt open to The Devil Wears Prada spin-off

Actress Emily Blunt would be "down" to revisit The Devil Wears Prada for a new spin-off.

The British star scored her breakthrough in the 2006 comedy/drama, which centred on the struggles of Anne Hathaway's intern character Andrea 'Andy' Sachs as she adapted to working at fictional magazine Runway, with Meryl Streep portraying her highly-strung editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly.

The Oscar-nominated movie was based on the book of the same name by author Lauren Weisberger, who went on to write a sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, and has a new release, called When Life Gives You Lululemons, focusing on Priestly's long-suffering assistant, Emily Charlton - the character brought to life onscreen by Blunt.

The actress is open to the idea of reprising the role if the upcoming novel is optioned for a film, but only if her original co-stars, including her now-brother-in-law Stanley Tucci, could be persuaded to join her, too.

"I mean, if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool... I'd be down," she tells news show Entertainment Tonight.

Blunt recently enjoyed a red carpet reunion with Streep and Tucci at the New York premiere of Stanley's new directorial project, Final Portrait, but she admits they rarely reminisce about shooting The Devil Wears Prada.

"It's so funny because, you know, we don't tend to talk about work that much," shares Emily, whose sister Felicity wed Stanley in 2012.

However, that doesn't mean they don't still cherish the fun they had on set: "I think he (Tucci) saw (The Devil Wears Prada) again recently," Emily says. "He's like, 'It's really funny'."

Blunt and Streep have went on to co-star in movie musicals Into the Woods and the forthcoming Mary Poppins Returns, and Emily admits they seem to be attracted to films in which they portray enemies.

"We have really set a tone that we never play characters that like each other very much. And so we are continuing with that tradition in this," jokes Emily, who takes on the titular nanny in the new Poppins movie, with Streep cast as her cousin Topsy.

"I don't know if we could ever play, like, best pals in something. It's just not what works for Meryl and I."