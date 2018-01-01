Patrick Schwarzenegger thrilled to be working with the man behind his dad's big break

Patrick Schwarzenegger's acting career hit hit a new high after the man responsible for his father's movie success hired him for his new TV series.

The model-turned-movie star had to pinch himself constantly after landing the leading role in Hollywood mogul Mike Medavoy's National Geographic project The Long Road Home, because the producer was the guy who helped his dad, Arnold, score the iconic android role in Terminator.

"I've gotten to meet so many people in the film industry from my dad - for example Mike Medavoy, the producer," Patrick tells WENN. "The Long Road Home, which I shot in Austin, Texas, was produced by Mike Medavoy. Getting to work with him when I'm 24 and him working with my dad when he was in his 30s was those two worlds colliding. It was awesome.

"Having Schwarzenegger as my last name opens doors for me but you still have to put in the time and the work and the dedication. People can only care so much what your name is."

And all his acting jobs now bring back so many happy memories of when he was on film sets with his father.

"When my dad ran for Governor of California I was 10 or something and it was an incredible experience," Patrick adds. "Having a dad who was a governor was amazing for me as a kid but going to film sets was more fun.

"In Terminator 3, a lot of filming was right up here in L.A. in the hillside over by the Griffith Observatory. I got to do hikes and go up there, which was cool. My favourite was any time he (Arnold) got to work on the Universal lot, riding the golf cart. Literally, you'd get to go to King Kong or Jaws (attractions), which was a dream come true for a kid."