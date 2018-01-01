Actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan respond as they're named in Beyonce 'biter' hunt

Actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan have both denied biting Beyonce, after Tiffany Haddish sparked a manhunt for the culprit when she recalled the shocking incident in her GQ interview.

The Girls Trip star told the publication in the piece published online on Monday (26Mar18) that the bite occurred at a Los Angeles bash hosted by Beyonce and her rap mogul husband JAY-Z as he wrapped up his 4:44 Tour in December (17).

"There was this actress there (at the party), that's just, like, doing the mostest (acting in an over-the-top manner)," Tiffany told the publication. "She bit Beyonce in the face."

Tiffany added that she was so angry at the disrespect shown to the Formation icon that she wanted to beat the actress up - until Beyonce convinced her to "just chill", explaining the woman had been "on drugs".

Since Tiffany's GQ interview was published, fans have been doing their utmost to identify the biter, with speculation soaring that either one of the actress attendees at the bash - 90210 actress Sara or The Best Man star Sanaa - may have been responsible.

Addressing the rumours, Sanaa wrote on Twitter: "Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite."

Sara, meanwhile, shared an email to her spokesperson asking if she had been the biter, writing alongside it: "Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce."

One person who claims to know the identity of the biter is Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted on Monday night: "I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she... is the worst."

When one follower asked if the singer's close friend Gwyneth Paltrow could be the actress in question, John Legend's wife was quick to shoot down the suggestion, responding, "no I love her!"

However, it seems Teigen had to do a little more digging to get her facts straight: "My initial guess was wrong," she tweeted in an update. "The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH."