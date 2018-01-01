Sean Penn smokes cigarettes during late-night talk show appearance

Sean Penn smoked cigarettes and admitted he was still feeling the effects of sedative Ambien during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (26Mar18).

The Mystic River actor confessed that he was "a little bit" under the influence of the medication, which he had taken to help him get to sleep, as soon as he sat down for his interview.

"I'm doing well. You've inherited a little of the Ambien I had to take to get to sleep after a red-eye (flight) last night," he said, to which Stephen asked, "So in other words, you're still a little bit on the Ambien train right now?"

When Sean, who appeared exhausted and sported unkempt hair, confirmed that he was, the talk show host asked how to tell the difference between the actor on and off Ambien, and as Sean replied, he took out a yellow packet of cigarettes and placed one in his mouth.

"Let's see... I think it's pretty much the same. There's a lot of times (when) I'm just regular tired," Sean said before lighting the cigarette. Stephen produced an ashtray from behind his desk and challenged him to bring more energy to the chat than his upcoming guest, 93-year-old former President Jimmy Carter.

During the interview, Sean, 57, explained that he doesn't love acting anymore because it's about team work and "I increasingly don't play well with others." Explaining why he liked writing debut novel Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, he added, "I didn't have collaborators, I was never disappointed with me."

The conversation took an odd turn when Sean complained about the amount of film content nowadays, and Stephen brought up Netflix and joked that they were making 700 shows this year, to which Sean replied, "And probably paying off settlements for years... I would assume". When Stephen asked him to explain what he meant, the actor said they should just move on.

As they were coming to a commercial break, Stephen said, "Please don't smoke anymore. I don't mind. My parents smoked when I was a child so it gives me happy memories to smell cigarette smoke but you know we want you to be around for a long time and those things are bad for you," to which Sean said, "This is job security for oncologists."

He put the cigarette out but then lit up another when they returned from the break.