Simon Pegg unimpressed with Star Trek Beyond's marketing

Simon Pegg thinks poor marketing may be to blame for Star Trek Beyond’s disappointing box office takings.

Simon reunited with his Star Trek co-stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana for the third instalment in the rebooted franchise in 2016 and, while the movie still earned a respectable amount in takings, it fell short of expectations compared to the first two films.

“I think it was poorly marketed, to be honest. If you look at a film like Suicide Squad, that was around for such a long time before it finally came out and people were so aware of it," Simon explained to geekexchange.com. "Whereas with Star Trek Beyond, it was left too late before they started their marketing push. It still did great business, but it was disappointing compared to (second movie) Into Darkness."

Star Trek: Into Darkness, which hit cinemas in 2013, took over $10 million (£7 million) more at the U.S. box office during opening weekend than Star Trek Beyond, and over $42 million (£30 million) more in worldwide takings.

A fourth film is currently in the works, with reports that Quentin Tarantino will take over as director, working with producer J.J. Abrams on the next Star Trek chapter.

“There’s a script that’s been written, and there’s also the story of Quentin Tarantino coming and chatting with J.J. about an idea that he’s had for a long time. That idea is going into the writer’s room to be looked at,” Simon divulged. “I think it might take something like him to restart it. It’s an interesting proposition, although I don’t know if that means everybody will be blowing each other’s heads off with phasers and calling Klingons motherf**kers, but, who knows, that could be fun.”