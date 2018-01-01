Sean Penn and Robin Wright disagree on their approach to parenting

Sean Penn disagrees with his ex-wife Robin Wright's ethical approach to raising their two adult children.

The Milk actor, 57, and Robin, 51, divorced in 2010 after 14 years of marriage, and the star has revealed he and his ex choose to to do their own thing when it comes to their adult children as their approaches are so different.

"We don't have a lot of conversation. We don't not get along," he told comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, before explaining that a major point of contention was the ethics they taught their kids Dylan, 26, and 24-year-old son Hopper.

"We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions," he added. "As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children."

According to the star, his frosty relationship with his ex-wife hasn't harmed his relationship with Dylan and Hopper as he explained things are "going great" with his daughter and son.

Both Sean's offspring have followed their father and mother into acting, as well as taking modelling jobs. Although the two-time Oscar winner has fallen out of love with acting himself, he said he's happy his kids are doing something they love.

"They're amazing people," he said. "They're both acting and modelling, an industry that I'm not very interested in but they seem to have fun with it. I'm supportive of whatever my kids do that keeps them happy and healthy, period."

The star is currently promoting his debut novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, a tale of an assassin he has written under the pen name Pappy Pariah. Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff is not the star's first stab at writing, as in 2016 his top secret interview with fugitive drug lord Joaquin Guzman, aka El Chapo, was published in Rolling Stone magazine. El Chapo was arrested the day after the article's publication.

Despite swearing off acting, Sean currently has two TV series in pre-production, including American Lion - in which he will play America's seventh president Andrew Jackson.