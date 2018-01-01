Robert Downey Jr. visits young terminally ill fan

Robert Downey Jr. paid a visit to a terminally ill child who was desperate to meet him.

Aaron Hunter has a rare syndrome called ROHHAD, which causes previously healthy children to gain weight and develop breathing difficulties. He posted a video online last year (17) pleading for a get-together with the American actor, who decided to make Aaron's dream come true by dropping in on him on Saturday (24Mar).

"Selfie game on point!" the 52-year-old captioned a photo of him and the 8-year-old which he posted to Twitter.

He also offered fans a chance to attend the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in exchange for donations to a charity which supports those living with Aaron's condition.

"Aaron and I are devising ways we can #gomadforrohhad..." said Robert. "Donate just $10 bux (http://crowdrise.com/rdj ) to win a trip to #hollywood for the #avengersinfinitywar world premiere. Proceeds benefit @Rohhad_Global and #brianortegafoundation. See you there!"

Aaron is a huge fan of the movie star's Avengers character Iron Man, and refers to his oxygen ventilator as his 'superhero mask' as it makes him feel like his idol.

After previously reaching out to his favourite superhero, Aaron enjoyed a FaceTime chat with Robert and also got to meet his co-stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson when he visited the Marvel movie's set.

The Sherlock Holmes star has backed the ROHHAD Global charity through Random Act Funding, an organisation he set up with his wife Susan to distribute cash to those in need across the globe.

Aaron's mum Lisa Hunter later took to Facebook to thank Robert for agreeing to meet her son.

"This memory will never leave us, it has been magical. We have never seen Aaron this happy until now," she shared. "His big heart is full of HOPE!"