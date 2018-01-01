Kim Kardashian brushes off 'ridiculous' photoshop controversy

Kim Kardashian is tickled by "ridiculous" reports suggesting she purposefully altered a photo of herself online to accentuate the small of her waist.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram over the weekend (24-25Mar18) and posted a paparazzi picture of herself in a parking lot as she prepared to head to the March For Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C.

In the snap, the mother-of-three showed off her slender figure in a pair of high-waisted cycling shorts and a crop top, with a bomber jacket, high heels, and sunglasses completing the look.

However, followers were quick to point out a clear indication of a Photoshop attempt-gone-wrong, as a car in the background was shown completely warped, suggesting the image had been digitally altered.

Kim appeared to realise her mistake and turned off the ability for fans to leave comments on the post, without giving her 109 million followers any explanation why, but on Tuesday (27Mar18), she addressed the issue on her website and personal app.

In the blog post, Kanye West's wife denies making any significant digital changes to the shot, claiming she had simply borrowed the snap from a fan account.

"I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" she began. "So ridiculous!"

"I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted-I only added a filter to it," Kim continued. "It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me!"

Kim appears to be unfazed by all the fuss over the image, as the picture remains on her Instagram profile - warped car and all.

The reality TV beauty has instead uploaded more photos of herself with her slim figure on full display, including a new black-and-white shot of herself in her underwear as she applied her make-up in a bathroom mirror.

"Getting ready this morning with my new lips from the KKW X MARIO," read the picture caption, which promoted her new KKW Beauty collaboration with her longtime make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.