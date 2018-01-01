Chrissy Metz feared latex dress lube would ruin Hugh Jackman's suit

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz avoided hugging Hugh Jackman at a 2017 awards show because she worried the lubricant used under her latex dress would get on his suit.

The actress turned heads at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last spring (17) when she hit the red carpet in a custom maroon Jane Doe Latex outfit, which she and her stylist Jordan Grossman had been planning for months.

To ensure the PVC material wouldn't rub against her skin and cause discomfort, Chrissy had to cover her body in a special lube before pulling on the fitted dress - but that meant she couldn't get up close and personal with Hugh as she and her TV dad Milo Ventimiglia honoured him with a prize that night.

However, the embarrassing part was trying to explain the reason why to the Australian action man as he stepped onstage and moved to embrace her.

"We were presenting Hugh Jackman an award for Logan, and I said, 'Wait, wait' (as he moved in to hug her)," she recalled on breakfast show Megyn Kelly Today. "I whispered in his ear because we're on camera."

"I said, 'My dress is lubed up,'" Metz shared, "and he's like, 'What?!'. I said, 'It's latex and it's lubed up, and I don't wanna get it on your suit.' He's like, 'Right...'

While pulling off the latex look on the red carpet had been a dream come true for Chrissy, who had previously battled body confidence issues over her heavy frame, she isn't in a rush to rock the PVC material again anytime soon.

"I don't ever wanna say that (explain her use of lube) again because it's awkward and it was hard to handle, but I loved it and I loved that moment, but it was pretty funny," she smiled.

At the time of the prizegiving, Chrissy faced some body shaming online over her fashion pick, but she hit back at her critics in a defiant post on Twitter.

"For the record, I wear what I want, when I want," she wrote. "News flash it's MY body. #thankstho (sic)."