Marion Cotillard & Olivia Spencer to join Robert Downey, Jr. in star-studded Doctor Dolittle movie

Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Octavia Spencer will join Robert Downey, Jr in the latest Doctor Dolittle revamp.

The Iron Man star revealed the cast list for his upcoming live action-animated movie The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle via social media on Tuesday (27Mar18) and announced the colourful new family movie will hit the big screen on 12 April, 2019.

Currently shooting in London, the cast will also feature comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, Rami Malek, funnyman Craig Robinson, action man John Cena, Carmen Ejogo and beloved British actress Frances De La Tour, who will all provide voiceovers for animal characters, while Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent will all have live-action roles.

The star-studded cast will be rounded off by Downey, Jr., Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, and Selena Gomez.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is based on children's author Hugh Lofting's beloved books about an eccentric vet who can speak to animals.

Stephen Gaghan is directing the film from his own screenplay, while Hollywood moguls Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing alongside Downey, Jr's wife Susan. Roth and Kirschenbaum's previous hits have included Alice In Wonderland, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Maleficent, while Susan Downey's credits include the Sherlock Holmes franchise, The Judge and The Brave One.

Eddie Murphy most recently played Doctor Dolittle on the big screen in two films in 1998 and 2001, while Kyla Pratt played the vet's daughter in 2006 straight-to-video release Dr. Dolittle 3. Rex Harrison also portrayed Doctor Dolittle in a classic 1967 movie, co-starring Anthony Newley, Richard Attenborough, and Samantha Eggar.