Kelly Clarkson defends comments that offended gay The Voice contestant

Kelly Clarkson is clarifying comments she made that offended a gay contestant on U.S. TV singing competition The Voice.

Molly Stevens performed on the reality programme this week (ends30Mar18) when Clarkson, a judge on the show, compared her to gay singers like Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls.

Stevens, who is a lesbian, was bothered by the fact that the Breakaway hitmaker associated her with other homosexual musicians and after she was eliminated from the series, she took to Instagram to express her frustration with Clarkson.

“@kellyclarkson compared me to @melissa_etheridge and the @indigogirlsmusic. While I’m extremely honored to be in that category of talent I do believe that comment did us all a disservice and only threw us into a labeling trap," she wrote. "It felt small minded to me and exactly what I feel we need to bring attention to the world.”

She added, “I don’t think Kelly Clarkson meant ANYTHING by this and even gave it any thought but clearly I did. :/ I guess I’m just thinking in my head that I am a singer songwriter who happens to be gay. And so is @melissa_etheridge and the @indigogirlsmusic Glad I can work through this one today on a carousel in Central Park with my mom and niece. But it’s a common stereotype that happens too often. People put us in boxes. How about for today I am just Molly Stevens and you be you too.”

Clarkson responded to Stevens' upset via Twitter, pointing out that she aligned the former contestant with those particular entertainers purely based on their similar vocal styles, insisting sexual preference had nothing to do with her comment. In her defence, Kelly also noted she mentioned heterosexual folk artist Patty Griffin in her assessment as well.

“Wow. This really bums me out," Clarkson tweeted. "I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY. I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller”.