Olivia Munn reunites with Justin Theroux for Violet movie

Actress Olivia Munn is reteaming with her The Lego Ninjago Movie co-star Justin Theroux for a new drama.

Munn will take on the title role in Violet, about an up-and-coming movie executive who abides by a voice in her head, provided by Theroux, until she realises it's been lying about everything.

Former Without A Trace star Anthony LaPaglia will play her critical boss.

The project will serve as the feature film directorial debut for actress/writer Justine Bateman, the sister of Jason Bateman.

Justine also penned the script, and will co-produce for her Section 5 company.

Violet is set to begin filming in Los Angeles this spring (18), reports Variety.com.

The movie marks the third collaboration between Munn and Theroux - they both also appeared in 2016's Zoolander 2, which Justin co-wrote.

The casting news emerges days after the X-Men: Apocalypse beauty shot down rumours suggesting she had started dating Justin following his marriage split from Jennifer Aniston, which was announced in February (18).

Olivia took to Instagram on 9 March (18) to share a text message from her publicist, alerting her to a planned tabloid report alleging they had been "growing close" and were "heading towards a romance".

The actress shot down the "so stupid" rumours and then issued a plea to magazine editors, writing, "Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends' exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends' exes, that's just not my style."

Munn had also been romantically linked to Chris Pratt not long after the Jurassic World star separated from his actress wife Anna Faris last summer (17).