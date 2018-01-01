Cate Blanchett and Chris Hemsworth throw support behind #MakeItAustralian campaign

Cate Blanchett, Joel Edgerton, and Chris Hemsworth have signed an open letter calling on Australian government officials to support the film and TV industry in the country.

The #MakeItAustralia campaign has been put together by organisers at the Australian Directors' Guild, the Australian Writers' Guild, the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance, the Screen Producers Australia, and the Casting Guild of Australia to urge federal parliamentarians to protect and prioritise projects that are created by actors, directors, and producers in the country.

They are also urging lawmakers to offer better tax incentives to film in Australia.

"We are storytellers - writers, producers, directors, casts and crews who make screen stories that honour past Australians and connect present and future generations to our history and to our values," the open letter, which has been signed by over 200 people in the industry, reads.

"You are elected representatives - the custodians of Australia's stories, our unique culture. You create the environment within which our nation's stories thrive or die."

Campaign organisers are also urging Australian politicians to pass legislation that affects streaming services, including Netflix and YouTube.

"Our ability to keep telling Australian stories on screen is at risk, our voices are in danger of being drowned out by a deluge of overseas content," the letter continues. "And if our nation's stories aren't told, they die. And when they die, future generations won't know who we are and what makes us us.

"We call on parliamentarians, the custodians of our uniquely Australian stories, to commit to growing our screen industry so that our Australian stories will be told to our children, grandchildren and the generations of Australians that follow."