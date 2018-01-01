Tyga: 'Stop insinuating my involvement with Kylie Jenner's baby'

Tyga has attempted to put an end to rumours he's the father of Kylie Jenner's baby with an impassioned plea on Twitter.

Following the news that Kylie and rapper Travis Scott had welcomed their baby girl into the world on 1 February (18), it was reported that Tyga, who split from the reality star last April, wanted a paternity test.

While the allegations have been dismissed by Kylie's mother Kris Jenner, Tyga took to his social media on Tuesday to address the speculation.

"I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so," he tweeted. "Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace."

Kylie has never directly addressed the rumours herself, but momager Kris labelled them "silly" when she appeared on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O recently.

When host Kyle said, "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby...", Kris replied, "Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumours as usual."

"Yeah you guys know better than that," she added.

Tyga and Kylie dated from October 2014 until April 2017. Shortly afterward, she and Travis went public with their romance, attending a Houston Rockets game together on 27 April.

Following news breaking of Kylie's pregnancy last September, Tyga took to Snapchat to write alongside an article about the baby news: "Hell nah that’s my kid."

He quickly deleted the post, but not before fans had seen it and started to speculate about the tot's paternity.