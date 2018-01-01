Kevin Smith celebrates surviving heart attack with trip to happiest place on Earth

Kevin Smith celebrated surviving a "massive heart attack" by taking his family to Disneyland on Monday (26Mar18).

The 47-year-old Clerks director was hospitalised for emergency surgery after falling ill last month (Feb18) just as he'd completed the first of two of his Kevin Smith Live! stand up shows at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California.

Kevin has been keeping fans updated on his recovery on his social media, and told followers he'd decided to treat himself, wife Jennifer and daughter Harley Quinn to a trip to the so-called Happiest Place on Earth to mark his new lease of life.

Alongside a shot of the trio posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle, Kevin wrote on Instagram: "You just survived a heart attack! What do you wanna do next? ‘I’m going to @disneyland!’ Yesterday we took a family trip together for the first time in years to the happiest place on Earth, to celebrate my still being alive (and to do research)! We spent 7 hours going on every ride in the park except Splash Mountain and Dumbo (both closed for repairs), the Tea Cups, and the Indiana Jones adventure.

"When we first moved to California in 2002, Jen and I would bring a young @harleyquinnsmith to @disney at least once a month. So yesterday’s trip to the #magickingdom was not only good for the heart, it was good for the soul!"

Following his heart attack, Kevin has done his utmost to turn his life around, and has already lost 17 pounds after his cardiologist advised him to adopt the vegan diet outlined by magician Penn Jillette in his book Presto!, which starts with two weeks of eating nothing but potatoes and carefully selected vegetables.

"It's rather extreme, but it appeals to me because it dials in to certain personality traits," Kevin shared on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast. "It's been essentially... nine days. And in nine days, I've lost 17 pounds.

"It's a pretty intense programme, but it's been interesting. And of course necessary for my health and stuff. But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again. But I'll never eat the way I used to."