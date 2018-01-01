Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley will raise son in the U.K.

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley are planning to raise their son in the United Kingdom.

The pair, who married last May (17), announced that they will become parents in a post on social media on Valentine's Day (14Feb18).

Dustin and Tom will be welcoming the baby via a surrogate who is based in the Oscar-winning screenwriter's native America - though once the baby is born, the couple are hoping to bring him up in the Olympic diver's home country of England.

"If I ever wanted to be truly loathed by this nation, I would take Tom away from this nation," Dustin said during an interview on Radio 5 Live on Tuesday (27Mar18). "We would like to raise our son here and because of that, we are going to face some real legal challenges.

"It would be a much easier path if we decided to raise our son in the U.S. but this country is home for us."

Explaining the differences between surrogacy in the U.K. and U.S., Dustin said that many U.S. states allow couples using a surrogate to obtain a pre-birth order, which establishes them as the parents of the baby as soon as it's born.

In contrast, couples in the U.K. have to wait until six weeks after the birth of the baby before they can get a parental order which legally declares them the parents of the child. This order has to be signed off by the surrogate and her partner.

Dustin also said that he and Tom, 23, have a strong relationship with their surrogate, who he expects to remain in their lives "for a very long time".

"The notion that people are being forced to do it for survival - this is not what surrogacy is," the 43-year-old insisted. "We love our surrogate... No human being is for rent... this is about relationships. She'll be a part of our life for a very long time. She's awesome.

"She wants to stay out of the limelight. Some of the criticism is that this is abusive to women. It's ironic - is it just what's convenient from the tabloids? Why isn't it O.K. for her to not want to talk about it?"