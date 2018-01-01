Academy president cleared after investigation into sexual misconduct claims

The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been cleared of sexual misconduct allegations made against him following an investigation.

John Bailey was accused of inappropriate behaviour days after the 2018 Oscars earlier this month (Mar18), and Academy officials reportedly looked into three claims against the 75-year-old director and cinematographer, who was elected president last summer.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday night (27Mar18), the Academy confirmed that Bailey had emerged unscathed from the investigation.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that it has concluded its review, based on its Standards of Conduct, into the allegation made against Academy President John Bailey," the statement read.

"The Membership and Administration Committee and its sub-committee thoroughly reviewed and considered the claim, John Bailey’s response, and corroborating statements from both parties. The Academy took the claim very seriously and was cognizant of the rights of both the claimant and the accused, including consulting with outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment.”

The results of the investigation were revealed just days after Bailey denied the claims in a memo sent to staff last Friday, insisting that reports linking him to misconduct were only made to "tarnish” his 50-year career.

"While there have been well-documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them," Bailey's leaked memo read. "I care deeply about women’s issues and support equal treatment and access for all individuals working in this profession.

"Because I know the facts, I expect they will conclude that there is no basis to take any action against me."