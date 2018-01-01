Producer Gareth Ellis-Unwin nearly loses Oscar on train journey

The King's Speech producer Gareth Ellis-Unwin nearly lost his Oscar statuette during a recent train journey.

The 46-year-old won an Oscar, BAFTA and a Producers Guild of America Award for the 2010 film, which told the story of how Britain's King George VI, played by Colin Firth, overcame his speech impediment when he was suddenly crowned king.

Gareth was recently travelling from London to Didcot Parkway in Oxfordshire with his precious cargo but got off the train without the briefcase containing his Academy Award.

Luckily, Great Western Railway call handler Glyn Davies was on hand to help and managed to track the train down to Swindon.

"Got to say a massive thank you to all the staff @GWRHelp. Awesome customer service. A certain producer got ON the 17:18 to Didcot with the Oscar but got OFF said train without. CUT TO: 3 hours mad panic, multiple phone calls," Gareth tweeted.

After picking up the call, Glyn realised how important it was to find the briefcase when Gareth divulged what was inside.

"It's not every day you help track down a lost Oscar," the call handler said, according to The Express. "Once we tracked it down and told him he rushed down the motorway to get it. He was very relieved to safely accept it - for the second time - at the station. He tweeted me a photo of himself picking up the award. It was a nice touch."

This isn't the first time drama has surrounded one of The King's Speech's Oscars; in 2011, not long after the film picked up four gongs, co-producer Simon Egan's young daughter dropped the statue during post-ceremony celebrations, denting the head and causing some gold plating to fall off.

The problem was quickly rectified after a visit to the Academy offices in Beverly Hills the following day, with a new Oscar being handed over.