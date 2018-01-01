Corey Feldman stabbed in 'attempted homicide'

Corey Feldman was rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in an "attempted homicide" on Tuesday night (27Mar18).

The Lost Boys actor took to Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday morning to share pictures showing him lying in a hospital bed and being treated by a medic as his worried wife Courtney Anne Mitchell looks on. In the caption, he revealed that a car pulled up beside his and a man opened his car door and attacked him while his security guard was distracted.

"Im in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite! A man opened my car door & stabbed me w (with) something! Please say prayers 4 us! (praying hands emojis) Thank God it was only myself & my security in the car, when 3 men approached! While security was distracted, w a guy a car pulled up & attacked! I'm OK!"

The 46-year-old didn't add any further details, but sources have told TMZ that, despite Corey's claims, there was no stab wound on his body, or any visible injuries. The Goonies star was rushed to hospital in a stable condition and reported the incident to the police.

He said on Twitter that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were investigating the case as an "attempted homicide".

Police sources told The Blast that they received the call between 11pm and midnight and met Corey at the hospital. His injuries were reportedly "minor" and he was unable to give a description of his assailant.

The former child star-turned-rocker also implied that the attack was connected to his mission to expose Hollywood paedophiles, who he claims sexually assaulted him and late friend Corey Haim when they were young.

"I have had mounting threats on all sm (social media) platforms by this vile 'wolfpack' & this im sure is a result of those negative actions!" Corey tweeted. "I have reason 2 believe its all connected! Enough is enough! How sick r these ppl (sic)?!?"

In October (17), when he launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to help him make a documentary about the scandal, the Stand By Me actor said he has become paranoid that he is being targeted by members of the alleged paedophile ring, who are eager to block the expose.

"I've been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I've been arrested, I had a near death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed," he said.