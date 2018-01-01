Tyra Banks underwent nose job early in her career

Tyra Banks had a nose job in the early days of her fashion career.

The supermodel rose to fame in the early 1990s when she nabbed gigs for the likes of Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, Michael Kors, among others, and has since gone on to break into the world of television as a host on shows such as America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent.

Tyra is now gearing up to release her memoir, titled Perfect Is Boring, and in an excerpt released to People, has divulged that she once had plastic surgery on her nose.

"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she admitted. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

Penned with her mother Carolyn London, the book reflects on Tyra's journey from insecure teenager to famous supermodel, as well as her new career as an entrepreneur.

She founded cosmetics brand Tyra Beauty in 2014 and doesn't think there is anything wrong with wearing make-up to feel good.

"We place a lot of emphasis on (natural beauty)," the 44-year-old sighed. "As a model, I needed make-up. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It levelled my playing field.

"If you like your natural self, don't worry about it. But if you feel insecure about something ... I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be."

Tyra also explained that she does not judge people who experiment with temporary or permanent measures to alter their appearance, though clarified that she has not undergone any "age stuff" as yet.

Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss is due to hit shelves from 3 April (18).