Lena Dunham dismisses gossip she's the Beyonce biter

Lena Dunham has become the latest star to shoot down gossip suggesting she is the unidentified actress who bit Beyonce at a party in December (17).

The Girls creator and star found herself among social media users' top 'suspects' this week as curious fans continued to speculate about who comedienne Tiffany Haddish had been referring to as she recalled the wild tale in a GQ magazine interview, which was published on Monday (26Mar18).

The incident reportedly went down at a Los Angeles bash hosted by Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z to celebrate the end of his 4:44 Tour, where celebrity guests included Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Diddy, James Franco, French Montana, G-Eazy, Sara Foster, and Sanaa Lathan.

Foster and Lathan emerged as fans' prime suspects shortly after Haddish's candid chat hit headlines, but both actresses denied the allegations, and after attention turned to Dunham, she took to Twitter late on Tuesday (27Mar18) to distance herself from the claims, too.

She didn't mention Beyonce in the tweet, but hinted at the many online suggestions that Dunham would be the kind of person to drunkenly engage in such behaviour with the superstar.

"As the patron saint of 'She would do that...' I didn't," posted Lena, who wasn't even at the party in question.

Interest in the big mystery has been further fuelled by model Chrissy Teigen, who confirmed the biting incident in an interview on breakfast show Today on Tuesday, but refused to divulge the identity of the woman at the centre of the drama.

"Listen, I think we've all done things under the influence," teased John Legend's pregnant wife. "The problem is I love everybody involved so I'm like, 'zip' (not telling). You know I share everything... It's so hard!"

Meanwhile, TV mogul Ryan Murphy has weighed in on the Internet investigation, joking about adapting the celebrity scandal for the next season of his hit drama American Crime Story.

"It's happening," the 52-year-old captioned an Instagram Story post featuring the fake title card for American Crime Story: Who Bit Beyonce? "Who should play Beyonce?"