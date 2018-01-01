Corey Feldman fears he may have been injected with a virus during stabbing attack

Actor Corey Feldman fears he may have been injected with a virus during a scary stabbing incident at a traffic stop.

The Lost Boys star is awaiting test results after claiming someone attacked him with what he believes may have been a syringe on Tuesday night (27Mar18).

The former child star took to Twitter early on Wednesday and shared pictures of him lying in a hospital bed as his worried wife Courtney Anne Mitchell looked on. In the caption, he revealed that a car pulled up besides his and a man opened his car door and attacked him while his security guard was distracted.

"Im in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite! A man opened my car door & stabbed me w (with) something! Please say prayers 4 us! (praying hands emojis) Thank God it was only myself & my security in the car, when 3 men approached! While security was distracted, w a guy a car pulled up & attacked! I'm OK!"

The 46-year-old didn't add any further details, but sources have told TMZ that, despite Corey's claims, there was no stab wound on his body, or any visible injuries. The Goonies star was taken to the hospital in a stable condition and he reported the incident to police officials at the Los Angeles Police Department, who are investigating the case as an "attempted homicide".

Police sources told The Blast officers received an emergency call between 11pm and midnight and met Corey at the hospital. His injuries were reportedly "minor" and he was unable to give a description of his assailant.

Feldman also implied that the attack was connected to his mission to expose Hollywood paedophiles, who he claims sexually assaulted him and late friend Corey Haim when they were young.

"I have had mounting threats on all sm (social media) platforms by this vile 'wolfpack' & this im sure is a result of those negative actions!" Corey tweeted. "I have reason 2 believe its all connected! Enough is enough! How sick r these ppl (sic)?!?"

Feldman's representative tells The Blast the actor underwent multiple tests early on Wednesday to make sure he was not injected with a "poison or virus".

He has been released from the hospital.