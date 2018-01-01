Olivia Culpo raw from Danny Amendola split

Model Olivia Culpo is feeling too raw to openly discuss her shock split from sportsman Danny Amendola.

The Miss Universe 2012 winner dated the professional American football player for two years until their recent break-up and the 25-year-old beauty admits the end of the romance has been hard on her.

"We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she revealed during an Access Live interview on Wednesday (28Mar18).

“Everyone goes through breakups in life," she added. "Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

Olivia's confirmation of the split news comes a week after rumours emerged suggesting the pair had called it quits when the former New England Patriots wide receiver signed a new deal with the Miami Dolphins on 15 March (18).

According to insiders, the busy former lovers were already struggling to spend time together and Amendola's impending move to Miami proved to be the relationship's breaking point.

"It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other," an insider told Us Weekly. "He got signed to the Miami Dolphins and Olivia wasn't going to move there."

This isn't the first high-profile break-up for Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia - the stunner also suffered a very public split with singer Nick Jonas in 2015, following a two-year romance.