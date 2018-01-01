Prince Harry's former Armed Forces comrades to take part in royal wedding

Prince Harry will salute his former comrades in the Armed Forces by having them play a "special role" in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

The British royal, 33, stepped down as a Captain in the Army in 2015, but he and his bride-to-be have decided to include a tribute to his previous career when they tie the knot on 19 May (18) by inviting more than 250 military members to perform ceremonial duties at Windsor Castle, England.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson shares in a statement. "The military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support."

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chief of the Defence Staff, has expressed his pride at having the Armed Forces take part in such a "happy occasion".

Among the units invited are the Household Cavalry, with members taking on a role inside the royal residence's St. George's Chapel, where Harry and Meghan will exchange vows.

Prince Harry, who served two tours of Afghanistan during his time in the Army, has continued to support the troops through his charity work and his Invictus Games event, a Paralympic-style sporting competition for injured military personnel.

The bride and groom reportedly met in Toronto, Canada in 2016, while Harry was promoting the 2017 Invictus Games, which were held in the city. Former actress Meghan was based there at the time to film her legal drama series Suits.

They used last year's event to make their first public debut as a couple.